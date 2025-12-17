<p>Who doesn't love good sweets? After heavy meals, even when our tummies are full, there is always some room for dessert. And, sweet lovers in India have a good news, two of your desi sweets have made it to the world's 100 best desserts!</p><p>India's two desserts, Kulfi and Phirni, have earned a spot on TasteAtlas’ annual 100 Best Desserts in the World 2025–2026 list.</p>.<p><strong>Kulfi</strong></p>.<p>Ranked on number 49, India's Kulfi is an all time favourite dessert, especially during summers. </p><p>Kulfi is a dense and creamy dessert which is made by slow cooking of full fat milk, until it thickens. Kulfi is more solid compared to ice-cream and melts slowly. The dessert is made in various flavours like pistachio, mango, cardamom, rose, chocolate. </p><p>Kulfi was the childhood nostalgic dessert for many as it was commonly sold by 'kulfiwalas', or street vendors who would keep them in cone shaped molds or pots. Kulfi is often served in a pot or on a stick and is one of the most loved desserts in India. </p>.<p><strong>Phirni</strong></p>.<p>Ranked on number 60 is Phirni, a dessert made from ground rice, milk and sugar and garnished with pistachios and nuts. </p><p>This rice pudding is rich in flavours with notes of cardamom and saffron, and is a popular dish from the Mughal era. Phirni is usually made on special occasions and festivals, served chilled in 'shikoras', which are traditional clay bowls. </p>.<p>As mentioned by TasteAtlas on their website, this list is curated based on 97,422 valid ratings for 2,274 desserts. The number one dish on their list is Antakya künefesi, a dessert from Turkiye.</p>