Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Industrial output growth at two-year high of 6.7% in November on robust manufacturing

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 5 per cent in November 2024.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 11:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 11:15 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIndustrial productionManufacturingIIPmining

Follow us on :

Follow Us