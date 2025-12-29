<p>New Delhi: India's industrial production grew at a two-year high of 6.7 per cent in November this year, driven by strong performances in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mining%20">mining</a> and manufacturing, according to official data released on Monday.</p>.<p>The factory output, measured in terms of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IIP">Index of Industrial Production</a> (IIP), had expanded by 5 per cent in November 2024.</p>.India entered semiconductor industry a bit late, but it will soon start exporting: Home Minister Amit Shah.<p>The previous high was recorded at 11.9 per cent in November 2023.</p>.<p>The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth to 0.5 per cent for October 2025 from the provisional estimate of 0.4 per cent released last month.</p>.<p>The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 8 per cent in November 2025 from 5.5 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production rose by 5.4 per cent against a growth of 1.9 per cent recorded a year ago.</p>.<p>Power production contracted by 1.5 per cent in November 2025, compared to 4.4 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>During the April-November period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth decelerated by 3.3 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the same period a year ago. </p>