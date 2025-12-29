<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Monday rejected allegations of indulging in appeasement, asserting that she is "secular in the true sense" and participates in programmes across faiths without discrimination.</p><p>WB CM Mamata rejects allegations of appeasement says 'I am secular'</p>.<p>She was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Durga Angan’, a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in Kolkata.</p>.<p>“People accuse me of indulging in appeasement, but it is not correct. I am secular in the true sense,” she said, adding that she attends programmes of all religions.</p>.Microphone glitch during address at TMC meet prompts Mamata Banerjee to suspect ‘sabotage’.<p>The Trinamool Congress chief did not identify the accuser, but the opposition BJP often charges her with appeasing the Muslims.</p>.<p>“You do not say anything when I visit a gurdwara, but start criticising me when I attend an Eid programme,” Banerjee said.</p>.<p>Banerjee also flagged concerns over the ongoing SIR process, alleging harassment of people and loss of lives.</p>.<p>“People are being harassed unnecessarily. Over 50 lives have been lost within a month during the SIR process,” she claimed.</p>.<p>“We will continue fighting to protect the democratic rights of people and are ready to lay down our lives for that,” Banerjee said.</p>