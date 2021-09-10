Industrial production grows 11.5% in July

Industrial production grows 11.5% in July

In July, the mining output climbed 19.5 per cent and power generation increased 11.1 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 19:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's industrial production rose 11.5 per cent in July, according to official data released on Friday.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged 10.5 per cent in July 2021.

In July, the mining output climbed 19.5 per cent and power generation increased 11.1 per cent.

The IIP had contracted 10.5 per cent in July 2020. During April-July this year, the IIP grew 34.1 per cent. It was a contraction of 29.3 per cent in the same period last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 per cent. It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
business
Industrial production

What's Brewing

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over

 