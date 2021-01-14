Infosys faces lawsuit alleging gender-based discrimination

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys is facing yet another lawsuit at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on allegations of gender-based discrimination.

The lawsuit has been filed by four former female employees of Infosys.

"Claimants experienced this discrimination firsthand when, throughout their employment, Infosys allowed less qualified men and Indian employees to repeatedly take credit for Claimants’ hard work and accomplishments. When Claimants complained, Infosys acknowledged the discriminatory environment," the copy of the lawsuit, which DH has accessed, alleges.

The lawsuit also alleges that one of the company's Vice Presidents openly admitted that Infosys “is a very difficult place for females.” Another manager claimed that Claimants should accept such conduct because it is “a product of an Indian culture," according to this suit.

The litigants further claim that the company forced them out when they raised the issue internally.

"Rather than take steps to address this discriminatory conduct, Respondents retaliated against Claimants, denying them promotions that they had earned. Indeed, Infosys forced them all out of the Company," the suit states.

The company declined to comment on the issue stating that it hasn't received the full copy of the lawsuit. "However, we take any allegation of discrimination seriously, and will respond to this matter as appropriate. As an employer, Infosys is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and ensuring equal opportunities for all our employees across the organisation," the company spokesperson told DH in an email response.

“How many more employees need to come forward before Infosys starts to take workplace discrimination seriously? Enough is enough. We look forward to holding Infosys accountable for allegedly turning a blind eye to discrimination and systemically undermining the careers of our four clients on the basis of their gender and race,” Valdi Licul, Partner at Wigdor LLP — the law firm representing the four female employees — said.