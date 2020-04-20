Infy net up 6.3% YoY, says it will honour job offers

Infosys says it will honour all job offers as it declares 6.3% yearly growth, Rs 9.5 dividend per equity share

Company says it is unable to provide guidance for the year due to COVID uncertainty

IT giant Infosys declared net growth of 6.3% Year on Year, clocking a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore during the quarter.

However, on sequential basis, the revenue dipped by 2.9%.

The company declared a dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share, to be paid on the 5th working day from the date of declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders.

In view of COVID-19 the company is working on an AGM date. The book closure date for the purpose of the payment of final dividend and AGM date will be announced in due course, Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys signed $1.65 billion worth deals during the quarter, taking total for the year to $9 billion.

The company also said that it is unable to provide revenue and operating margin guidance for the year due to COVID uncertainty. It also said that it will honour all job offers, but has suspended promotions and salary increments.

 

