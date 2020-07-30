InterDigital files patent infringement lawsuit against Xiaomi in India

US-based mobile and video technology research and development company InterDigital has filed two lawsuits against Xiaomi for patent infringement in India.

"One complaint involves infringement of five of InterDigital’s cellular 3G and 4G Indian patents and the other complaint involves infringement of three of InterDigital’s H.265/HEVC Indian patents. The claims were filed after years of negotiations and after InterDigital has made clear that it is willing to resolve the terms of a FRAND license through binding arbitration, " the company said in a statement.

InterDigital has filed the injunction against Xiaomi at the Delhi High Court. In addition to seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Xiaomi for infringement of the asserted patents, it is further seeking remedies, injunctive relief to prevent further infringement of the litigated patents in India unless Xiaomi elects to take a license on terms determined to be FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory) terms by the court.

“Wireless and video standards play the important role of eliminating barriers to entry, enabling new companies – like Xiaomi – to enter the market and have success despite having made no investment in previous wireless research activities. Advanced research drives key wireless and video standards, and fair licenses with companies that make use of those technologies enable companies like InterDigital to reinvest in still more research, benefiting all users and the industry at large. We’re hopeful that this record of research and licensing success, coupled with this claim in the Delhi High Court, will result in a fair license, and that Xiaomi will join Samsung, Apple, Huawei and many others as customers of InterDigital,” said William J. Merritt, President, and CEO.

It can be noted that Xiaomi, during its early years in India, faced a similar patent infringement lawsuit by Ericsson. The Chinese mobile-maker was accused of violating Ericsson's - Standard, Essential Patents (SEPs) which are subject to FRAND terms.

Deccan Herald has contacted Xiaomi spokesperson for the comment on the patent infringement pertaining to InterDigital's claims. It is yet to respond.

