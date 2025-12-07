Today's Horoscope – December 31, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 December 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network.
Lucky colour: Terracotta
Lucky number: 2
April 21 - May 21
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 6
July 23 - August 21
A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours leisure and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening which will prove highly beneficial for you.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky number: 3
August 22 - September 23
You could make extra cash through creative hobbies. Loved ones cause anxiety. Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings.
Lucky colour: Purple
Lucky number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 5
October 23 - November 21
You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 4
November 22 - December 21
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing, as it’s just a waste of precious energy.
Lucky colour: Amethyst
Lucky number: 7
December 23 - January 20
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends, and do keep a lookout for someone special. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.
Lucky colour: Scarlet
Lucky number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Try not to place trust in the wrong person or get carried away by futile projects.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 9
Amara Ramdev