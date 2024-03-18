Finding the ground as a tattoo artist

Currently, getting tattooed is in vogue. Celebrities from Bollywood to cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have tattoo designs on their bodies. Though tattooing has been done for centuries by tribes, the tattoo trend is growing in India, too, among the millennials.
Designing tattoos is emerging as a popular career option for those who enjoy working with ink and needles on the skin as a canvas. Today, many Indian tattoo artists are well-known across the globe.
Tattooing is an art on the body that is permanent designs made on the skin with indelible ink (black and various colours). People get tattoos of designs, initials, cartoons, figurines, mantras, names of loved ones, etc., done on various body parts.
The tattoo industry in India and people are seen flaunting tattoos on tattoos on arms. Nape of the neck, wrist, ankle, finger, waist, back, etc., which exhibit love for special people in their life, their pets, important events, quotes from songs, symbols expressing their identity, and much more.
Skills needed
A tattoo artist must have a flair for design, be it floral, ornamental, geometric, abstract, calligraphy, mandala religious symbols, etc. To be a tattoo artist, one must have a base in any art form, like drawing, shading, colouring, sketching, etc. One must also learn about different tattoo designs such as anime, graffiti, mythological characters, portraits, and Japanese style (dragons, Fu dogs, etc.)
Celtic symbols, and much more. You must have ample patience (as some designs may take hours), concentration, and steady hands to create beautiful designs. One should be creative, innovative, and have artistic ability. Also, one should be able to create designs.
Good communication skills are essential to dealing with clients, as tattoo artists must ensure clients get their desired designs. You must inform the clients about the technique, the pain of getting a tattoo design on the body, and the healing process following it.
A tattoo artist must be well-versed in skin issues and allergies and know the proper use of electric needle hygiene, sanitisation, and safety procedures. He must ensure that the colours and dyes are all skin-friendly.
Tattoo artists must practise a lot before starting to ink on the skin. They must spend time perfecting designs, making their patterns, and always keeping their tools sanitised and sterilized to avoid infection on the client’s skin.
You should be at least 18 years old and preferably complete class 12th to start your career as a tattoo artist. However, one does not need any specific educational qualification to be a tattoo artist. Pursuing a certification course in tattoo art from a reputed institute or established artists who conduct courses is always recommended.
Hands-on experience is a must to acquire intricate skills as only with a proper internship can you improvise and master the art, which also combines knowledge of science as needles and heat transfer machines are used.
One must learn new skills and be updated about trends by attending tattoo festivals, seminars, and workshops. After a few years of learning under an established tattoo artist, one can set up an independent tattoo studio. One may need a license (compulsory in a few Indian states) to start a tattoo studio.