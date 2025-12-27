Menu
Skills in AI now fetching freshers up to Rs 21 lakh in India's IT sector

The country’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys, is now offering packages of up to Rs 21 lakh per annum for freshers hired for specialised technology roles.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 22:13 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 22:13 IST
