The myth of extended hours and productivity

The illusion of extended hours: The culture of presenteeism, where longer hours are equated with higher dedication, has long been a staple in many work environments. However, the belief that extended hours naturally lead to greater productivity is increasingly being debunked. The diminishing returns of prolonged work hours have been well-documented, often leading to fatigue, decreased concentration, and reduced efficiency. This phenomenon, known as “burnout,” can be counterproductive, as it affects not only individual performance but also team dynamics and organisational outcomes.