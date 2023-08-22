Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes the face of home furnishing brand MyTrident

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was announced as the brand ambassador for leading home furnishing brand, ‘MyTrident’ in a glittering event in New Delhi on August 21.
MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group, introduced Kareena as their brand ambassador during the launch of the Fall-Winter’23 collection. The rapidly expanding retail and e-com brand welcomed the blockbuster celebrity to its family with a vision to provide accessible luxury to every Indian household.
While addressing the media at the event, Khan said, “I am delighted to be associated with MyTrident. Known for their wide range of home furnishing collections, their innovative designs and premium finish - the brand reflects one’s true self and set the perfect mood for any home space. There is something to suit every style and every home.”
“We are super-excited and thrilled to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan into the MyTrident family. She is an exceptional blend of grace, talent, and reliability, making her an ideal face for our brand. Her values seamlessly mirror the brand's dedication to crafting living spaces that are not only exquisite but also welcoming and comfortable. As we continue to strive for excellence and innovation in our products, we are confident that Kareena's influence will enhance our brand's narrative of providing value to our customers” said Dr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman- Trident Group.
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be instrumental in realising the vision of ‘Ghar Ghar mein MyTrident’ and reaching 10,000+ retail touchpoints across the country, Gupta said. The brand aims to cross revenue of INR 1,000 crores by FY 2025-26.
Starting its journey in India in 2014, MyTrident is today amongst the leading brands in home furnishing across home and HORECA segments. Its growth has been driven by doubling the point of sales, adding new categories, and diversifying the range based on the evolving needs of the consumers. Currently, the company has a retail network of 3,500+ retail touchpoints, including 50 exclusive stores across India.