Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes the face of home furnishing brand MyTrident

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was announced as the brand ambassador for leading home furnishing brand, ‘MyTrident’ in a glittering event in New Delhi on August 21.

MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group, introduced Kareena as their brand ambassador during the launch of the Fall-Winter’23 collection. The rapidly expanding retail and e-com brand welcomed the blockbuster celebrity to its family with a vision to provide accessible luxury to every Indian household.

While addressing the media at the event, Khan said, “I am delighted to be associated with MyTrident. Known for their wide range of home furnishing collections, their innovative designs and premium finish - the brand reflects one’s true self and set the perfect mood for any home space. There is something to suit every style and every home.”