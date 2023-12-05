Kenyan President invites Indian companies to set up manufacturing units

Calling upon Indian companies to establish manufacturing facilities in Kenya, the President said doing so will provide them access to not only the Kenyan market of 50 million people but the entire African market of 1.4 billion people as Kenya is a signatory to the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement that weaves together 55 countries into a single market of 1.4 billion people.

'We are making that opportunity available to you if you manufacture out of Kenya,' the President said while addressing a joint meeting organised by industry chambers ASSOCHAM, FICCI and CII.

Moreover, he informed that Kenya is the country that exports the most to America using the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), therefore, manufacturing out of Kenya gives access to the US market as well.

Earlier in the day, Ruto met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to the Modi as his 'elder brother', the Kenyan President said he congratulated him for the BJP's performance in the recently held state assembly polls.