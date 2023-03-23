Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will retire as Independent Director of the Infosys Board, the company said in a press release.

The Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the company, effective March 23, 2023 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Shaw's tenure ends on March 22, 2023.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.