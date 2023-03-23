Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

The Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the company

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 23 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 13:10 ist
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Credit: PTI Photo

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will retire as Independent Director of the Infosys Board, the company said in a press release. 

The Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the company, effective March 23, 2023 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Shaw's tenure ends on March 22, 2023.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Business News
Infosys

Related videos

What's Brewing

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

 