Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wins ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year’ award

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, and Managing Director, Biocon (in picture), was, on Wednesday awarded the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 award presented by Ernst & Young.

She will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) contest in Monte Carlo between June 4 and 6 2020. Over 500 business personalities attended the event at New Delhi to celebrate the 21st edition of the EOY Awards in India, the company said.

Other than Kiran, Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group won the award for lifetime achievement. Awards were also announced for eight other categories, with the winners representing both mature industries and unicorns, who are riding the wave of change and transforming India’s business landscape.

The award winners were selected by an eight-member jury led by Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The winners were shortlisted from 17 finalists of EOY Awards 2019, including several unicorns, that have combined revenue of over Rs 1 lakh crore and employ more than 1.15 lakh people.