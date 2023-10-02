Know your charges- ‘KYC’ that bank customers should be aware of

Banks normally stipulate minimum balance requirements in savings or current accounts which could be either monthly or quarterly. However, there may be zero balance accounts such as the Jan Dhan accounts to promote financial inclusion. If your bank insists that you must maintain an average monthly balance of Rs10,000 in your account, you can either keep a minimum balance of Rs 10,000 every day during the month or keep Rs 3 lakhs for a day in the month (Rs 300,000 divided by 30 days will get an average balance of Rs 10,000). Banks calculate this by adding the balances at the end of every day and dividing it by the number of days in the period. Banks levy a penalty if the balance falls below the stipulated minimum level. The confusion in the minds of customers is because of the lack of awareness of how the average balance is calculated. The banks levy a penalty, for non-maintenance, on the shortfall. So if your bank states that for the savings bank variant that you chose, the monthly average balance/ minimum average balance (MAB) should be Rs 10,000 and the penalty for non-maintenance is 6 per cent or Rs 500 whichever is lower, and you MAB comes to Rs 7,000, then the likely penalty will be Rs 180 (6 per cent on Rs 3000 which is the shortfall).