Koo launches new feature to enable creators to compose posts using ChatGPT

India’s microblogging platform Koo on Monday announced that it has launched a new feature to enable creators to compose and draft posts using ChatGPT.

The feature is available to eminent or verified profiles on Koo and will be rolled out to all users soon, it said in a statement.

With the ChatGPT integration, creators will be able to leverage the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to help draft their Koos.

Also Read: Benefits and limitations of AI tools

"The generative AI feature will provide multiple use cases for creators such as finding the top news of the day or asking for a quote from a well-known personality or even asking for the post or a blog to be written on a particular theme all within the draft section," it said.

Creators will be able to type their prompts to ChatGPT within the app or use Koo’s voice command feature to give their voice prompt without typing.

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-Founder of Koo said, "We are always looking for ways to make content creation easy for our users and the integration with ChatGPT will provide creators with intelligent help at their fingertips. We are the first microblogging platform in the world to integrate this tool as a part of our creation flow and hope to get surprised by the various ways creators use this intelligent tool."