Koo launches new feature to enable creators to compose posts using ChatGPT

India’s microblogging platform Koo on Monday announced that it has launched a new feature to enable creators to compose and draft posts using ChatGPT.
The feature is available to eminent or verified profiles on Koo and will be rolled out to all users soon, it said in a statement.
With the ChatGPT integration, creators will be able to leverage the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to help draft their Koos.
Also Read: Benefits and limitations of AI tools
"The generative AI feature will provide multiple use cases for creators such as finding the top news of the day or asking for a quote from a well-known personality or even asking for the post or a blog to be written on a particular theme all within the draft section," it said.
Creators will be able to type their prompts to ChatGPT within the app or use Koo’s voice command feature to give their voice prompt without typing.
Mayank Bidawatka, Co-Founder of Koo said, "We are always looking for ways to make content creation easy for our users and the integration with ChatGPT will provide creators with intelligent help at their fingertips. We are the first microblogging platform in the world to integrate this tool as a part of our creation flow and hope to get surprised by the various ways creators use this intelligent tool."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal
Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises
Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur
India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time
Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'
SVB downfall exposes risk of tech’s money machine
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral