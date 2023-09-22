Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

LIC to appeal against GST tax notice of Rs 290 crore

The Bihar-Additional Commissioner State Tax (Appeal), Central Division, Patna, has raised a demand of GST, interest and penalty on September 21, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 17:13 IST

Follow Us

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Friday said it would file an appeal against the tax notice of Rs 290 crore by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authority of Patna.

The Bihar-Additional Commissioner State Tax (Appeal), Central Division, Patna, has raised a demand of GST, interest and penalty on September 21, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC would file an appeal before the GST Appellate Tribunal against the said order within prescribed timelines, it said.

The tax authority has alleged that among other violations, LIC did not reverse the Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed on the premium received by the corporation from policy holders.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 17:13 IST)
Business NewsGSTLIC

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT