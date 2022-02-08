LIC's paid-up capital stands at Rs 6,324 crore

LIC's paid-up capital stands at Rs 6,324 crore

Bhagwat Karad, MoS (Finance), said LIC had paid a dividend of Rs 2,610.75 crore in 2019-20 to the Government of India

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Feb 08 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 16:31 ist

The paid-up capital of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stands at Rs 6,324.99 crore as of December 31, 2021, said Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance.

In a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, Karad on Tuesday said the central government on an application made by the LIC allowed the utilisation of its free reserves for increasing its paid-up capital. "As a result, the paid-up capital of LIC increased to Rs 6,324.99 crore, as on 31.12.2021," he said.

Also Read — LIC 3rd largest globally, but offers highest RoE of 82%, says Crisil report

He said LIC had paid a dividend of Rs 2,610.75 crore in 2019-20 to the Government of India from the profits of 2018-19.

No dividend was paid in FY2020-21 as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had instructed insurers vide its circular dated April 24, 2020, to refrain from dividend pay-outs from profits pertaining to the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
LIC India

What's Brewing

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

The queen of melody's unforgettable voice

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

 