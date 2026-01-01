<p>Swiss police said on Thursday that several people had died and others were injured due to a fire of unknown causes at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/switzerland">Switzerland</a>.</p><p>The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana, the police said in a statement.</p> .<p>Swiss police believe around 40 people died and 100 were injured in a fire during a New Year's Eve party in the resort town, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.</p><p>It added that the blaze was not thought to have been caused by arson.</p> <p>Frédéric Gisler, the commander of the Valais cantonal police, says "100 or so" people have been injured after the fire at the bar in Switzerland, the majority of whom are "seriously injured". </p><p>He added that "several dozen" people are dead, without providing specific figures, according to <em>Sky News.</em></p> .<p>"Several people lost their lives and others were injured," the statement said, describing the incident as "serious" and said "a major emergency response is underway".</p><p>"A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers immediately went to the scene to assist the numerous victims," it said.</p><p>"The operation is still ongoing."</p><p>Swiss daily <em>Blick</em> cited a doctor at the scene suggesting that the death toll could be in the "dozens".</p>