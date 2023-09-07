Home
Homebusiness

Lloyd's in talks with UN over new Black Sea grain insurance cover

"We are in active discussions with the UN about how that might happen and does it need to be structured differently to how it was before," Lloyd's CEO said.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 09:13 IST

Lloyd's of London is in talks with the United Nations over providing insurance cover for Ukrainian grain shipments if a new Black Sea corridor deal can be reached, Lloyd's CEO John Neal said on Thursday.

"Are we happy and able to continue to provide insurances in the event that a corridor can be re-operated and can be re-established, the answer to that is yes," Neal told Reuters.

"We are in active discussions with the UN about how that might happen and does it need to be structured differently to how it was before."

(Published 07 September 2023, 09:13 IST)
Business NewsUkraineUnited NationsBlack Sea

