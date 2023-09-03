LPG price cut, Ujjwala expansion, could cost Rs 37,000 crore annually: Who bears the load?

However, data suggests that the very nature of the Ujjwala direct bank transfer scheme is such that it is required for the family to refill cylinders before receiving subsidy. This has discouraged many from reaping benefits of the scheme as inflation is weighing down heavily on the poor. Of 9.6 crore beneficiaries, 9.6 per cent took no LPG cylinder refills, 11.3 per cent took only one refill and 56.5 per cent took four or fewer refills in 2021-22, according to data provided in the Lok Sabha in July 2022 and data from a response given in the Rajya Sabha on August 1, 2022.