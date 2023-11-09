Luxury housing on an uninterrupted bull run in 2023: CBRE

The report, which studied realty activity in the top seven cities during the first nine months of the calendar year, found Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad leading the way, accounting for 90 per cent of total luxury housing sales during the period.

Overall, residential sales across price categories, during the period, exceeded 2,30,000 units, as developers matched the demand momentum with over 2,20,000 homes in new launches.

According to the consultancy, the housing market in India is anticipated to exceed the 1,50,000 milestone to break a three-year record this festive season. “The October-December 2023 quarter is poised to attract a substantial number of first-time buyers, with fence-sitting end-users expected to make decisions during the festive season offers and discounts,” said Anshuman Magazine, CBRE Chairman and Chief Executive for India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa.

The December quarter which follows festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras and Diwali, among others, has traditionally been a strong quarter for residential sales in the country. Home purchase is seen as an emotive concept in India, often desiring auspiciousness.

During the period under review, the mid-end housing bracket dominated the market with nearly a 50 per cent share in overall sales, followed by the luxury and affordable segments, respectively. Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru cumulatively accounted for a 62 per cent share of the overall residential property sales during the nine month period.

Remarkably, the share of the affordable housing bracket, priced at Rs 50 lakh and below, was at a decadal low during the January-September period, property consultancy Knight Frank India said. Industry experts blamed its shrinking share on surging prices, increasing home loan rates and the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.