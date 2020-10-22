Maharashtra invites Tesla after Musk hints entry

Maharashtra invites Tesla after Musk hints entry into India

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 22 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 23:53 ist
Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra has invited US electric-car maker Tesla Inc, weeks after its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk suggested entering the country next year.

In a tweet on Thursday, state Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said he and industries minister Subhash Desai held a video call with Tesla executives earlier in the day to invite them to the state.

Earlier this month, Musk said "Next year for sure" on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Tesla's entry into Asia's third largest economy could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly focusing to promote the use of electric vehicles.

