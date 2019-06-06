Major rejig in Wipro top management

Bengaluru-based IT company Wipro Ltd has announced a major rejig in its top management with the appointment of Azim Hashim Premji's son Rishad Premji as its executive chairman.

"The board has approved re-appointment of Rishad A Premji as Whole-Time Director for a period of 5 years with effect from July 31, 2019, to July 30, 2024. (designated as Executive Chairman by the Board of Directors of the Company)," the company said in a BSE filing.

On the other hand, Azim Premji, as a result, has been elevated to the post of Founder chairman of the company.

The company also re-designated Abidali Z Neemuchwala as Managing Director of the company with effect from July 31, 2019, till the end of his current term, in addition to his existing position as Chief Executive Officer of the company.