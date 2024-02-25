Make it large: Indian single malts get connoisseurs to look beyond scotch, foreign whiskies

Rampur Asava, priced at USD 100, is meant for the export market and will be soon available in India as well. It won the Best World Whisky prize in the 2023 edition of the prestigious John Barleycorn Awards.

“Indian single malts look premium, they taste good, pair well with our desi food, and when I sip it, I feel the soothing 'Made in India' warmth," Kohli told PTI.