Manipal Hospitals partners with Fujifilm to digitise patient records

Manipal Hospitals has tied up with Japanese multinational Fujifilm's India arm for the latter’s Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) set to be deployed at the healthcare chain’s 28 hospitals and 45 teleradiology facilities, the two companies announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

This would be Fujifilm’s largest installation to date in Asia, Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada confirmed, addressing media professionals during the briefing.

The latest version of the software will enable storage of Manipal patient records in one space and allow medical professionals across departments to collaborate better. It will eliminate the need for manually storing, retrieving and sending sensitive information including films and reports. It will entail storage of medical documents and images in secure off-site servers and ensure that such sensitive medical data can be accessed via mobile devices and workstations from anywhere in the world.

“What we are undertaking together, increases the patient safety, increases the convenience of our doctors and helps us move further on our digitisation journey,” said Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive of Manipal Hospitals.

The healthcare major is initiating implementation of the product from March starting in Bengaluru, following which two of its facilities will migrate to the system every month, he added.