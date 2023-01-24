Manipal Hospitals partners with Fujifilm to digitise patient records

Manipal Hospitals has tied up with Japanese multinational Fujifilm's India arm for the latter’s Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) set to be deployed at the healthcare chain’s 28 hospitals and 45 teleradiology facilities, the two companies announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
This would be Fujifilm’s largest installation to date in Asia, Fujifilm India Managing Director Koji Wada confirmed, addressing media professionals during the briefing.
The latest version of the software will enable storage of Manipal patient records in one space and allow medical professionals across departments to collaborate better. It will eliminate the need for manually storing, retrieving and sending sensitive information including films and reports. It will entail storage of medical documents and images in secure off-site servers and ensure that such sensitive medical data can be accessed via mobile devices and workstations from anywhere in the world.
“What we are undertaking together, increases the patient safety, increases the convenience of our doctors and helps us move further on our digitisation journey,” said Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive of Manipal Hospitals.
The healthcare major is initiating implementation of the product from March starting in Bengaluru, following which two of its facilities will migrate to the system every month, he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight
Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars
Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice
Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn
SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms
Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year
'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school
Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?