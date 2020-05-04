Markets Highlights: Sensex slides into bear market territory after ending 2000 points lower; Nifty closes below 9,300

D-Street took a hit this Monday as Sensex crashed 2,000 points and blue-chip index Nifty 50 closed below 9,300, both indices ended nearly 6% down. At the closing, Sensex plummeted 2,002.27 points at 31,715.35 and Nifty tanked 566.40 points to end at 9,293.50 The impact of Lockdown 3.0, till May 17, weighed on Indian stocks as the country faces a staggering easing of restrictions, on the back of an economic slump that may take years to recover. Asian, Australian markets were also in the red zone as US-China tensions escalate amidst a grim economic outlook, globally. Thank you for tuning in to DH's Markets Live!