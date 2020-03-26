Markets Live: Sensex surges 1,400 pts, Nifty above 8,600 as FM Sitharaman addresses media

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media. Benchmark indices extended gains after opening in green on Thursday. As of 12:23, Sensex is 1,413 points higher, Nifty is trading above 8,600. Indices posted their best single-day rise in over a decade on Wednesday, mirroring buoyancy in global markets and anticipating a stimulus package by the government to tide over the financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates.