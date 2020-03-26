Markets Live: Sensex surges 1,400 pts, Nifty above 8,600 as FM Sitharaman addresses media

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media. Benchmark indices extended gains after opening in green on Thursday. As of 12:23, Sensex is 1,413 points higher, Nifty is trading above 8,600. Indices posted their best single-day rise in over a decade on Wednesday, mirroring buoyancy in global markets and anticipating a stimulus package by the government to tide over the financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates.
FinMin announces wage increase under MGNREGA to Rs 2,000 per worker
As the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman makes announcements regarding the economic package, markets pare their gains. Sensex daily gains down less than 1,000 point
Package amounting to Rs 1.75 lakh crore announced by Nirmala Sitharaman
A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce food security schemes for the poor
Global oil companies cut capex by 23% on crude price crash
Major oil producers with operations around the world have cut their 2020 capital spending by about 23%, or nearly $35 billion, data compiled by Reuters showed.
Brent crude prices have fallen more than 40% to about $26 a barrel, while U.S. crude has plunged 43% to $23.49 per barrel since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a price war earlier this month.
Coronavirus: Gold price surges amid COVID-19 crisis
Gold, prized by investors in times of crisis as a safe haven, is experiencing surging demand in the face of the coronavirus outbreak -- from both commodity traders and retail buyers.
The precious metal had forged a seven-year peak on commodity markets this month as traders sought shelter from theCOVID-19pandemic and its destructive economic impact.
Read More
Canara Bank introduces new loan scheme
Bengaluru-based Canara Bank has introduced a new loan scheme (Canara Credit Support) with immediate effect in a bid to support customers to tide over the liquidity/ cash flow mismatches in the wake of disruption in business operations due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
Sensex trading 1,400 points higher, Nifty nears 8,700
Indian rupee is trading higher by 63 paise 75.25 per dollar
India may see its first recession since 1990s: Motilal Oswal
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has warned that India could witness its first recession in about three decades amid coronavirus lockdown.
"With two consecutive quarters of GDP decline, India could see its first recession since the 1990s," the brokerage house said in a note on Thursday morning as the nation entered the second day of the complete lockdown to battle COVID-19 pandemic.
Benchmark indices extend gains; Nifty above 8,700, Sensex trading 1,300 points higher
Rupee rises 13 paise to 75.81 against US dollar in early trade
The Indian rupee appreciated by 13 paise to 75.81 against the US dollar on Thursday tracking positive opening in domestic equities as assurance of a stimulus to fight the coronavirus pandemic supported investor sentiment.
IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank & Tech Mahindra amongst top Nifty gainers; Grasim, IOC, Maruti & JSW Steel top losers
Dow up by over 11%, posts biggest percentage gain since 1933 over stimulus hopes
TheDowregistered its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 on Tuesday after U.S. lawmakers said they were close to a deal for an economic rescue package, injecting a shot of optimism into markets reeling from the biggest selloff since the financial crisis.
Read More
Indian markets mark their 3rd biggest gain ever; Nifty surges past 8000-mark
Indian equity markets are ralliedon Thursday marking their third-biggest gain ever despite a three-week nationwide lockdown announced, on the back of expectation of the relief package.
Read More
RIL promoter firms exchange shares worth over Rs 11,000 cr in open market deals
Reliance Industries' promoter Devarshi Commercials LLP on Wednesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 11,000 crore in the firm through open market transactions.
Read More
Indian markets begin Thursday trade on a positive note with Sensex up 550 points, Nifty above 8,400
Indian equities rally over 6%; Nifty surges past 8000-mark
Indian equity markets are rallying on Thursday despite a three-week nationwide lockdown announced, on the back of expectation of the relief package.
Read More
Rupee gains 6 paise and trading 75.82 per dollar
Indian rupee opened flat at 75.87 per dollar
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 8300, Sensex up 500 points.
CIPLA gets USFDA approval for ANDA
CIPLA has received final approval for its ANDAfor Esomeprazole for Oral Suspension 10mg, 20mg and 40mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
S&P 500 rallies for second day as investors await $2 trillion aid package
The S&P 500 rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday as the USSenate appeared near a vote on a $2 trillion package to support businesses and households devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.