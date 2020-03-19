Markets Live Updates: Markets slip again ; Sensex down 180 points, Nifty falls 64 points

D-Street followed other global markets in their downward spiral on Thursday. Indices plunged at opening but recovered midday. ECB's stimulus failed to cheer investor sentiment, and dollar was at an all-time high against major currencies as fears over the coronavirus pandemic deepened. On Wednesday, Sensex closed below 29,000 for the first time in 3 years. Meanwhile, US markets tanked and trading was halted after Dow Jones erased all its sizeable gains since Trump's presidency. Stay tuned for our live updates on Dalal Street.