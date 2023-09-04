Markets will eye global GDP, China inflation data this week

Among sectors, hotel stocks were in momentum last week, following reports of a 106% Y-o-Y surge in number of foreign tourists arriving in India during Jan-Jun’23. Also, various global events that are to be held in India (G20, ICC Cricket World Cup, etc), is likely to support the demand in the hotel industry going forward. Metal and speciality chemical sectors gained buying interest after China announced a stimulus to support the economy which revived the commodity prices in global market.