5 tips to spot the genuine from the fake digital lender

Legitimate lending apps, prioritise transparency and are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They adhere to regulatory guidelines and maintain a strict code of conduct to ensure a positive borrowing experience for their customers. Verify if the app is associated with an RBI-approved NBFC or bank and ensure the lender’s website displays essential details like the Company Identification Number (CIN) and Certificate of Registration (CoR) with RBI. Avoid apps without a website or those lacking proper credentials.