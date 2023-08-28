5 tips to spot the genuine from the fake digital lender

The rapid growth of instant loan apps has brought both convenience and concern to the lending landscape. While legitimate lending apps are empowering borrowers with quick access to funds, some fly-by-night instant lenders have garnered attention for their exorbitant charges and questionable loan collection methods. In this article, we will explore five crucial tips to help customers distinguish between genuine and fake digital lenders, ensuring a safe borrowing experience.
1. Check for regulatory approval and transparency
Legitimate lending apps, prioritise transparency and are registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). They adhere to regulatory guidelines and maintain a strict code of conduct to ensure a positive borrowing experience for their customers. Verify if the app is associated with an RBI-approved NBFC or bank and ensure the lender’s website displays essential details like the Company Identification Number (CIN) and Certificate of Registration (CoR) with RBI. Avoid apps without a website or those lacking proper credentials.
2. Scrutinise customer reviews
Customer reviews serve as a valuable source of information when evaluating the credibility of a lending app. Legitimate lenders have positive online reviews from satisfied borrowers. Pay attention to feedback about loan interest amounts, fees, and the overall experience. Be wary of apps that guarantee approvals without considering creditworthiness or pressure applicants to act hastily.
3. Verify data privacy and usage
Be cautious of the data requested by lending apps during the installation process. Genuine lenders use data responsibly to assess creditworthiness, while fraudulent ones might misuse sensitive information. Check the app’s listing page to understand the data points requested and avoid apps that ask for suspicious amounts of data without a clear purpose. Reputable lenders follow the regulator and RBI guidelines to protect borrowers’ personal data.
4. Look for grievance redressal mechanism
Authentic lending apps from RBI-registered NBFCs provide a grievance redressal mechanism. This ensures that borrowers have a channel to address any issues or concerns they may encounter during their borrowing journey. Verify if the app lists this mechanism and provides the contact details of the grievance redressal manager.
5. Download apps only from official stores
To avoid fraudulent apps, download digital lending apps exclusively from official app stores like Play Store or App Store. Avoid downloading apps directly from lenders’ websites to minimise the risk of installing fake or unauthorised apps.
The Government of India and RBI have established guidelines to safeguard borrower’s data, and registered entities like banks and NBFCs are bound by these privacy policies. Both lenders and borrowers share the responsibility of upholding best practices in lending and borrowing, ensuring a secure and thriving digital lending ecosystem.