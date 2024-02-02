A 5,800% renewables stock boom has some Indian investors worried

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Ishika Mookerjee

India’s renewable energy stocks have enjoyed a scorching rally for the past two years as retail buyers pile in, but their extended valuations are flashing warning signs.

SG Mart Ltd., a Gujarat-based solar and wind energy producer, has soared over 5,800 per cent since November 2021 — when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India aimed to boost clean energy to more than two-thirds of overall capacity. Gensol Engineering Ltd. has rallied more than 3,200 per cent, Zodiac Energy Ltd. 1,000 per cent and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. 1,800 per cent in that same period.

“People are following the hype cycle rather than fundamentals,” said Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer at PPFAS Asset Management Pvt. Ltd., said via phone. “We are only watching the space and have not invested” in the stocks, he said, citing poor return ratios for some companies in the sector.