<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-market">Stock markets</a>' three-day rally fizzled out with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ending on a flat note amid a choppy trade on Thursday as lacklusture sentiment across global equity markets fuelled the outflow of foreign capital.</p>.<p>After oscillating between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE barometer Sensex ended with a slight gain of 12.16 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 84,478.67. During the session, it touched a high of 84,919.43 and a low of 84,253.05.</p>.<p>The broader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nse">NSE</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nifty">Nifty</a> closed the session in green with just 3.35 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 25,879.15.</p>.Stock markets decline in early trade dragged down by Bajaj Finance, foreign fund outflows.<p>From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were the only gainers.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Eternal, Tata Motors' commercial vehicles arm, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Trent, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys were among the laggards.</p>.<p>"National equities closed flat after a positive session, as profit-booking erased early gains despite optimistic global and domestic cues. Sentiment was buoyed by Trump signing a short-term funding bill to end the US government shutdown and hopes of tariff relief for India," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Nair further stated that the record-low October inflation prints reinforced expectations of an interest rate cut by RBI, making rate-sensitive sectors like metals and realty attractive to investors.</p>.Stock markets snap 3-day decline on buying in IT stocks; Sensex jumps 319 points.<p>"However, amidst continued outflows from FII and a weak rupee, profit-booking emerged at elevated levels ahead of the Bihar election results, which left the benchmark indices largely unchanged by the close," he added.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Shanghai's SSE Composite Index, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark and South Korea's Kospi ended higher.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading largely lower. The US markets finished higher in overnight deals on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.29 per cent to USD 62.53 per barrel.</p>.Stock markets fall for second day in volatile trade on foreign fund outflows.<p>Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers for the third day in a row and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,750.03 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors sustained their buying spree and picked up of stocks worth Rs 5,127.12 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rallied 595.19 points to settle at 84,466.51. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 180.85 points to close at 25,875.80.</p>