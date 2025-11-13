<p>Chennai: A single-engine training aircraft made an emergency landing on the busy Tiruchirapalli-Pudukkottai National Highway on Thursday, leaving people living in the vicinity in panic. </p><p>The pilot and the trainee pilot on board the Cessna aircraft, owned by Salem-based Ekvir Flying Club, escaped unhurt, even as the flight suffered damage. </p>.Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai after 'human bomb' threat, aircraft lands safely.<p>It is suspected that an engine failure forced the alert pilot to land in Keeranur in Pudukkottai on the National Highway on Thursday morning. Passers-by and people living in the vicinity gathered in large numbers to take a look at the aircraft on the highway. The aircraft on its training flight was proceeding towards Chennai when its engine is believed to have failed, sources told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>As the landing of an aircraft bound for Karaikudi on a highway created a stir, police personnel reached the area. “People were surprised and panicked to see a flight on the highway. When they confirmed that both the pilot and his trainee are safe, people came near the aircraft and took a look at it,” a police officer said.</p><p>The sources added that the pilot was planning to land safely at the Tiruchirapalli Airport but had to touch down on the highway due to the emergency. </p><p>“An investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will ascertain the exact cause of the technical glitch,” the source added. </p><p>A villager said he saw the aircraft circle the area thrice before landing on the highway. “We heard a huge sound and we panicked when we saw an aircraft flying very low. We saw fuel leaking from the aircraft,” the villager added. </p>