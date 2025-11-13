Menu
tamil nadu

Single-engine aircraft makes emergency landing on National Highway in Tamil Nadu

It is suspected that an engine failure forced the alert pilot to land in Keeranur in Pudukkottai on the National Highway on Thursday morning.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 13:58 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 13:58 IST
