Fed keeps rates steady, toughens policy stance as 'soft landing' hopes grow

With the federal funds rate falling to 5.1 per cent by the end of 2024 and 3.9 per cent by the end of 2025, the central bank's main measure of inflation is projected to drop to 3.3 per cent by the end of this year, to 2.5 per cent next year and to 2.2 per cent by the end of 2025. The Fed expects to get inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2026, which is later than some officials had thought possible.