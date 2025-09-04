Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

FMCG, consumer durables, cement stocks rally on GST reforms

The GST Council approved limiting slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22 -- the first day of Navaratri.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 08:57 IST
Business NewsFMCGMarketscementStock

Follow us on :

Follow Us