<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> plans to expand its largest proposed corridor with a branch line connecting the upcoming international sports complex in southeastern Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has completed a feasibility study for a 68-km corridor linking Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road to Kadugodi Tree Park near Whitefield. </p>.<p>The line will run through Bannerghatta, Jigani, Attibele, Sarjapur, Dommasandra Circle and Varthur Kodi, serving major tech hubs in the city. </p>.<p>Delhi-based Introsoft Solutions Pvt Ltd has prepared a draft feasibility report covering alignment, traffic demand, land acquisition, cost estimates, number of stations and ridership projections. </p>