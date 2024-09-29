FPIs inflow hit 9-month high of Rs 57,359 cr in equities in Sept; surpasses Rs 1 lakh cr mark

According to the data, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 57,359 crore in equities until September 27, with one trading session still left this month.

This was the highest net inflow since December 2023, when FPIs had invested Rs 66,135 crore in equities.

Since June, FPIs have consistently bought equities after withdrawing Rs 34,252 crore in April-May. Overall, FPIs have been net buyers in 2024, except for January, April, and May.

Several factors have contributed to the recent surge in FPI inflow into Indian equity markets, such as the start of the interest rate cut cycle initiated by the US Fed increased India weightage in global indices, better growth prospects, and a series of large IPOs, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director- Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.