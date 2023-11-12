FPIs selling spree continues; pull out Rs 5,800 cr from equities in November

Going forward, this selling trend is unlikely to continue as the US Federal Reserve signalled a dovish stance in its meeting last week, experts said. According to the data with the depositories, FPIs sold shares to the tune of Rs 5,805 crore during November 1-10.

The FPI selling trend which started in September continued in October and is showing no signs of reversing in November even though the intensity of selling has come down this month.

This could be largely attributed to the growing geo-political tensions due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, alongside a notable rise in US Treasury bond yields, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India, said.

In the current scenario, experts believe that there could be an enhanced focus on safe-haven assets such as gold and US dollars.