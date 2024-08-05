Global headwinds gain pace, but markets to remain bullish

Nifty, after touching the historical mark of 25,000, witnessed profit booking following weakness in the global markets. It ended the week with a loss of 117 points or 0.5 per cent at 24,718. Broader markets ended on a mixed note, with Midcap100 up 0.3 per cent while Smallcap100 was down 0.3 per cent. India's VIX rose by 13 per cent to 14.32 levels, indicating increased nervousness in the market. Sectorally it was a mixed bag with realty, IT, and auto witnessing profit booking of more than 2 per cent. Energy and pharma on the other hand, witnessed buying interest post encouraging results from these sectors.