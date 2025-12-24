Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Gold hits record Rs 1.38 lakh/10g in futures trade; tops $4,500/ounce in international markets

Rallying for the third straight session, gold futures for February delivery increased by Rs 791, or 0.57%, to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,38,676 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 07:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 07:11 IST
Business NewsGoldMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us