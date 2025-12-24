Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Training of 4,600 micro-observers for electoral rolls revision begins in Bengal

Government officers have been appointed as micro-observers to ensure transparency and accuracy during the revision process.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 09:25 IST
India NewsWest Bengalelectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us