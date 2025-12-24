<p>Kolkata: Training of around 4,600 micro-observers for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133395">West Bengal</a> began on Wednesday, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The chief electoral officer (CEO) is overseeing the training being held at Nazrul Manch, he said.</p>.<p>Government officers have been appointed as micro-observers to ensure transparency and accuracy during the revision process.</p>.SIR 2.0 | 3.67 crore names deleted from draft electoral rolls across 11 states and union territories.<p>"They will function under the supervision of the CEO till the publication of the final electoral rolls and will be deployed during the hearing process. During hearings, one micro-observer will be present in each room," he said.</p>.<p>The primary responsibility of the micro-observers will be to closely monitor the functioning of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) during the hearings, he added.</p>.<p>In addition to verifying enumeration forms, birth and death certificates, and documents submitted by voters appearing at the hearings, the micro-observers will identify discrepancies in the rolls and carry out statistical analysis.</p>.<p>Each micro-observer will receive a one-time honorarium of Rs 30,000 for the assignment.</p>