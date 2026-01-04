Menu
Gold, silver brace for swings next week on US data, Venezuela turmoil: Analysts

After hitting record highs in late December, gold prices retreated in the past week. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal futures slumped by Rs 4,112, or 2.94 per cent.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 14:40 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 14:40 IST
