Hyundai Motor India shares settle over 4% higher; market valuation climbs Rs 1,824 crore

<p>New Delhi: Shares of newly-listed Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai, ended over 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, a day after making the market debut.</p>.<p>The stock jumped 4.19 per cent to close the trade at Rs 1,896.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 5.91 per cent to Rs 1,928.15.</p>.<p>On the NSE, shares of the firm soared 4.41 per cent to settle at Rs 1,900 each. During the day, the stock surged 6 per cent to Rs 1,928.90.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation climbed Rs 1,824.15 crore to Rs 1,54,114.67 crore.</p>.<p>Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday made a muted market debut and ended more than 7 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 1,960.</p>.<p>The initial public offer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd got subscribed 2.37 times on the last day of the bidding on Thursday, helped by institutional buyers.</p>.<p>This was the biggest IPO in the country, surpassing LIC's initial share sale of Rs 21,000 crore.</p>.<p>The Rs 27,870 crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 per share.</p>.<p>This was the first initial share sale by an automaker in over two decades, following Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki's listing in 2003.</p>.<p>The Initial Public Offer (IPO) was entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 equity shares by promoter Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), with no fresh issue component.</p>.<p>HMIL commenced operations in India in 1996 and currently sells 13 models across segments. </p>