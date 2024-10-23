Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Hyundai Motor India shares settle over 4% higher; market valuation climbs Rs 1,824 crore

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday made a muted market debut and ended more than 7 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 1,960.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 15:49 IST
Business NewsHyundai MotorsStocksMarket valuationIPO

Follow us on :

Follow Us