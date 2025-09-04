Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Insurance stocks in limelight; Star Health up over 9% as life, health insurance exempt from GST

Since its inception in July 2017, GST at the rate of 18 per cent is levied on premium paid towards health insurance and life insurance.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 07:28 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanGST

Follow us on :

Follow Us