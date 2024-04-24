LTIMindtree Q4 net profit dips 1.2 pc to Rs 1,100.7 cr

New Delhi: Indian IT company LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported a 1.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,100.7 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,114.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 8,892.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 2.32 per cent from Rs 8,691 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.