Markets climb in early deals ahead of Budget presentation; Sensex climbs 264 points

Mumbai: Stock markets climbed in early trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing over 264 points, ahead of the Union Budget presentation later in the day as investors' sentiment turned buoyant amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 264.33 points to 80,766.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up 73.3 points to 24,582.55.

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were the biggest gainers.

HCL Tech, Power Grid, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

However, later, both the benchmark indices faced heavy volatile trends and were trading flat.