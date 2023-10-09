Markets eye Q2 earnings, inflation, industrial output data this week

Global headwinds along with persistent FIIs selling has pulled the Nifty down by 4 per cent from recent record highs. Overall, we expect the market to remain range-bound with bouts of volatility given the global concerns. Market direction going ahead will depend upon the combination of global/local macros and earnings delivery along with management outlook. But we expect sectors like Travel & Tourism, Hotels, Consumers, and QSR, to remain in momentum as the World Cup 2023 began last week in India, which is expected to have a positive impact on them.