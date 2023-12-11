Markets may consolidate on pre-election momentum

Despite this sharp up-move, Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward price-earnings ratio of 18.4x, which is at a 9% discount to its 10-year average. We expect market sentiment to strengthen further as the ongoing pre-election rally is quite strong now. Given the government’s focus approach towards long-term capex across key areas, we expect Banking, Industrials, Real Estate, Auto and Consumer Discretionary to do well going forward.